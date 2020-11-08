Football Stat Bomb: FSU offense ties all-time lowest PFF grade
The Florida State football team once again fell flat on its collective face at home Saturday against Pittsburgh, falling 41-17. The Seminoles jumped out to another fast start, taking an early 14-3 lead, but they were outscored by the Panthers 38-3 over the final 46 minutes.
The lowlight of the blowout loss was inept play by the Seminoles' offense. The unit not only failed to score in the second half for the third straight game, but it was largely responsible for 21 points scored by Pittsburgh as a result of turnovers. When the dust settled, the offense turned in a failing Pro Football Focus grade of 48.6, tying the lowest-ever mark by an FSU team since PFF began grading college games in 2013.
Here's a complete rundown of Florida State's team and player grades on offense and defense, as compiled by Pro Football Focus.
Quarterback
It was a second straight rough outing for Jordan Travis on Saturday. The redshirt sophomore completed 11 of 18 passes for 106 yards, with one interception. Once again, he got banged up and didn't return in the second half. After an odd decision by head coach Mike Norvell to begin the second half with James Blackman, freshman Chubba Purdy came on in relief after Blackman threw an interception on his second pass attempt. Purdy was under constant pressure and completed just 12 of 21 passes for 38 yards.
Travis had his lowest overall offensive grade as FSU's starting quarterback with a mark of just 50.3. Purdy also turned in a disappointing grade (42.7), but that was in large part due to relentless pressure by Pittsburgh's front-seven.
|Player
|YPA
|Grade
|P. Grade
|Fum
|NFL
|
Jordan Travis
|
5.9
|
50.3
|
52.2
|
30.8
|
54.4
|
Chubba Purdy
|
1.8
|
42.7
|
39.9
|
68.4
|
42.4
|
J. Blackman
|
0
|
26.4
|
26.7
|
-
|
0.0
