 There was a drop in FSU's team and player football grades in the blowout home loss to Pittsburgh
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-08 19:04:38 -0600') }} football Edit

Football Stat Bomb: FSU offense ties all-time lowest PFF grade

Gene Williams • Warchant
Publisher
@WarchantGene
Williams is the founder and administrator of Warchant.com. He has covered all of FSU's sports with an emphasis on football and football recruiting since the mid-90's.

The Florida State football team once again fell flat on its collective face at home Saturday against Pittsburgh, falling 41-17. The Seminoles jumped out to another fast start, taking an early 14-3 lead, but they were outscored by the Panthers 38-3 over the final 46 minutes.

The lowlight of the blowout loss was inept play by the Seminoles' offense. The unit not only failed to score in the second half for the third straight game, but it was largely responsible for 21 points scored by Pittsburgh as a result of turnovers. When the dust settled, the offense turned in a failing Pro Football Focus grade of 48.6, tying the lowest-ever mark by an FSU team since PFF began grading college games in 2013.

Here's a complete rundown of Florida State's team and player grades on offense and defense, as compiled by Pro Football Focus.

** Don't miss our great Football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial **

Florida State managed just 45 total yards in the second half vs. Pittsburgh.
Florida State managed just 45 total yards in the second half vs. Pittsburgh. (Don Juan Moore/Character Lines)

*ALSO SEE: In a season of poor performances, FSU defense hits new low

Quarterback

It was a second straight rough outing for Jordan Travis on Saturday. The redshirt sophomore completed 11 of 18 passes for 106 yards, with one interception. Once again, he got banged up and didn't return in the second half. After an odd decision by head coach Mike Norvell to begin the second half with James Blackman, freshman Chubba Purdy came on in relief after Blackman threw an interception on his second pass attempt. Purdy was under constant pressure and completed just 12 of 21 passes for 38 yards.

Travis had his lowest overall offensive grade as FSU's starting quarterback with a mark of just 50.3. Purdy also turned in a disappointing grade (42.7), but that was in large part due to relentless pressure by Pittsburgh's front-seven.

Quarterback grades from PFF
Player YPA Grade P. Grade Fum NFL

Jordan Travis

5.9

50.3

52.2

30.8

54.4

Chubba Purdy

1.8

42.7

39.9

68.4

42.4

J. Blackman

0

26.4

26.7

-

0.0
YPA - Yards per attempt / NFL - NFL Passer Rating
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}