Florida State's offense showed real signs of progress against Notre Dame but it was a horrific outing by the defense. In the first half alone, the Seminoles surrendered 365 yards of offense, 240 on the ground, and 35 total points. In that same half, Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams racked up 130 yards on just nine carries (14.4 per carry).



After giving up a touchdown drive early in the third quarter, the defense settled down for the rest of the game but the damage was done. When the dust settled, Pro Football Focus' overall mark for the defense (53.7) was the lowest by an FSU team since PFF began grading teams in 2013.

Here's our complete rundown of Florida State's grades as compiled by Pro Football Focus. We evaluate each position on offense, and look at all the marks on defense.

