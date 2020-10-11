 There was an uptick in FSU's player grades on offense, but a incredibly low output by the defense vs. Notre Dame
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-11 17:07:16 -0500') }} football

Football Stat Bomb: FSU's defense posts failing grade vs. Notre Dame

Gene Williams
Florida State's offense showed real signs of progress against Notre Dame but it was a horrific outing by the defense. In the first half alone, the Seminoles surrendered 365 yards of offense, 240 on the ground, and 35 total points. In that same half, Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams racked up 130 yards on just nine carries (14.4 per carry).

After giving up a touchdown drive early in the third quarter, the defense settled down for the rest of the game but the damage was done. When the dust settled, Pro Football Focus' overall mark for the defense (53.7) was the lowest by an FSU team since PFF began grading teams in 2013.

Here's our complete rundown of Florida State's grades as compiled by Pro Football Focus. We evaluate each position on offense, and look at all the marks on defense.

Notre Dame rushed for 353 yards (8.4 per carry) against FSU's defense.
Quarterback

Jordan Travis earned his first career start and made the most of it. The redshirt sophomore put up 300 all-purpose yards against the Fighting Irish. He completed 13-of-24 (54.2%) for 204 yards with one passing touchdown with one interception. His PFF passing grade (61.7) was nothing special but that was offset somewhat by the fact that he ran for 96 yards.

Interestingly, Travis turned in his top grade when blitzed (72.9) versus just 51.5 when not blitzed. He also did well when throwing deep completing three-of-five for 109 yards and one touchdown on throws over 20 yards.

Quarterback grades from PFF
Player YPA Grade P. Grade Fum NFL

Jordan Travis

8.5

67.5

61.7

73.7

79.2
YPA - Yards per attempt / NFL - NFL Passer Rating

*ALSO SEE: Clark: OK, so maybe that was something for FSU football to build on

{{ article.author_name }}