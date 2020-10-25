The Florida State football team laid a skyscraper-sized egg one week after pulling a stunning upset against then-No. 5 North Carolina. The Seminoles were bulldozed Saturday by unranked Louisville, 48-16, and fell to 2-4 on the season.

The offense was inconsistent, and the defense offered little resistance, allowing the Cardinals to score four straight touchdowns to start the game.

Florida State's team and player grades (as compiled by Pro Football Focus) were ugly, especially for the defense and wide receivers.

Here's our complete rundown of Florida State's grades on offense and defense.

