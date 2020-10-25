Football Stat Bomb: FSU sees failing grades following loss
The Florida State football team laid a skyscraper-sized egg one week after pulling a stunning upset against then-No. 5 North Carolina. The Seminoles were bulldozed Saturday by unranked Louisville, 48-16, and fell to 2-4 on the season.
The offense was inconsistent, and the defense offered little resistance, allowing the Cardinals to score four straight touchdowns to start the game.
Florida State's team and player grades (as compiled by Pro Football Focus) were ugly, especially for the defense and wide receivers.
Here's our complete rundown of Florida State's grades on offense and defense.
Quarterback
After two above-average starts, Jordan Travis took a step back on Saturday, completing just 14 of 32 passes (42.8 percent) for 141 yards, one touchdown and one interception. The redshirt sophomore was obviously hampered by an injured shoulder and wasn't helped by his receivers (more on that later). Whatever the reason, he posted his lowest passing grade of the season by far at 47.4. Freshman Chubba Purdy made his debut late in the game. He did not complete a pass but was the victim of multiple drops, including one that likely would have gone for a touchdown.
For the first time since taking over at quarterback, Travis failed to complete a pass (in the air) of more than 20 yards downfield. He also was just 3-of-10 on passes between 10 and 20 yards. In prior games, Travis did extremely well when under pressure, but against Louisville his passer grade was just 31.4.
|Player
|YPA
|Grade
|P. Grade
|Fum
|NFL
|
Jordan Travis
|
4.4
|
51.1
|
47.4
|
37.4
|
54.3
|
Chubba Purdy
|
0
|
51.3
|
59.3
|
66.5
|
39.6
