 There was an uptick in FSU's team and player football grades in the upset win vs. North Carolina
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-18 18:17:32 -0500') }} football

Football Stat Bomb: FSU sees uptick in grades with upset win vs. UNC

Gene Williams • Warchant
Williams is the founder and administrator of Warchant.com. He has covered all of FSU's sports with an emphasis on football and football recruiting since the mid-90's.

Florida State stunned the college football world Saturday night, upsetting No. 5 North Carolina, 31-28, inside Doak Campbell Stadium. The Seminoles sprinted out to a 31-7 halftime lead, but struggled on both sides of the ball in the second half. Nevertheless, FSU held on for the three-point victory to secure Mike Norvell's first ACC and FBS win with the Seminoles.

Not surprisingly, Florida State's team and player grades (as compiled by Pro Football Focus) were improved this week, especially on offense.

Here's our complete rundown of Florida State's grades on offense and defense.

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis finished with a team-high PFF grade of 83.9
Quarterback

Jordan Travis shined again in his second career start, compiling 298 yards of total offense. The redshirt sophomore completed 8 of 19 passes for 191 yards with one passing touchdown and one interception. His PFF passing grade (76.0) was the best by an FSU quarterback since last year's Boston College game. He also checked in with the team's best overall grade at a gaudy 83.9.

Interestingly, Travis was extremely efficient on deep passes, completing 3 of 4 for 130 yards on passes of more than 20 yards. On the other hand, he was just 5 of 13 on throws under 20 yards.

Quarterback grades from PFF
Player YPA Grade P. Grade Fum NFL

Jordan Travis

10.1

83.9

76.0

72.2

74.7
YPA - Yards per attempt / NFL - NFL Passer Rating
