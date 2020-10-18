Football Stat Bomb: FSU sees uptick in grades with upset win vs. UNC
Florida State stunned the college football world Saturday night, upsetting No. 5 North Carolina, 31-28, inside Doak Campbell Stadium. The Seminoles sprinted out to a 31-7 halftime lead, but struggled on both sides of the ball in the second half. Nevertheless, FSU held on for the three-point victory to secure Mike Norvell's first ACC and FBS win with the Seminoles.
Not surprisingly, Florida State's team and player grades (as compiled by Pro Football Focus) were improved this week, especially on offense.
Here's our complete rundown of Florida State's grades on offense and defense.
** ENDS MONDAY: $20 annual subscription to Warchant.com (80% discount!!!)
Quarterback
Jordan Travis shined again in his second career start, compiling 298 yards of total offense. The redshirt sophomore completed 8 of 19 passes for 191 yards with one passing touchdown and one interception. His PFF passing grade (76.0) was the best by an FSU quarterback since last year's Boston College game. He also checked in with the team's best overall grade at a gaudy 83.9.
Interestingly, Travis was extremely efficient on deep passes, completing 3 of 4 for 130 yards on passes of more than 20 yards. On the other hand, he was just 5 of 13 on throws under 20 yards.
|Player
|YPA
|Grade
|P. Grade
|Fum
|NFL
|
Jordan Travis
|
10.1
|
83.9
|
76.0
|
72.2
|
74.7
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news