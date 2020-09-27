Here's our complete rundown of Florida State's grades vs. Miami as compiled by Pro Football Focus. We evaluate each position on offense, and look at all the marks on defense.

Florida State laid a huge egg against the rival Miami Hurricanes suffering a humiliating 52-10 loss on Saturday night. It was a complete meltdown on both sides of the ball as FSU quickly fell behind 38-3 in the first half.

It was an horrific display at quarterback. The Seminoles' overall passing grade of 34.1 was team's second lowest since PFF began calculating grades in 2013. Both Jordan Travis and James Blackman's passing grades were in the bottom 10 for all FBS quarterbacks.

Freshman Tate Rodemaker made his debut in the second half and did fairly well in his first college action. He completed 5-of-9 for 47 yards with one interception. His PFF passing grade of 53.8 was nothing special but it's was well ahead of Blackman and Travis.

Once again, FSU failed to make any big plays in the passing game. The longest pass play of the night was just 23 yards, and that was a dump-off to running back Lawrance Toafili. In fact, there was not a single completion to a receiver or tight end of 15 or more yards. According to PFF, FSU only attempted two passes of 10 or more yards all evening. The inability to throw down field was in large part due to the lack of pass protection -- FSU was pressured 13 times and surrendered six sacks.