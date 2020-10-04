 There was an uptick in team and player football grades from FSU's win over Jacksonville State. Rundown from PFF
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-04 16:37:19 -0500') }} football Edit

Football Stat Bomb: Grading FSU's first win of the season vs. Jax State

Gene Williams • Warchant
Publisher
@WarchantGene
Williams is the founder and administrator of Warchant.com. He has covered all of FSU's sports with an emphasis on football and football recruiting since the mid-90's.

Florida State finally got in the win column Saturday but needed to rally following a slow start against Jacksonville State. After falling behind 21-7, the Seminoles dominated the final 2 1/2 quarters, outscoring the visitors from Alabama 34-3 down the stretch.

Here's our complete rundown of Florida State's grades as compiled by Pro Football Focus. We evaluate each position on offense, and look at all the marks on defense.

** Don't miss our great Football coverage. 30-day FREE trial

Quarterback Jordan Travis finished with an impressive offensive grade of 85.7.
Quarterback

It was a night and day between Tate Rodemaker, who started the game, and Jordan Travis. The true freshman threw a pick-six on his second pass attempt, and his performance didn't improve much from there. He was benched in the second quarter after completing 8 of 12 passes for just 68 yards. He finished with a PFF passing grade of 26.9.

It was a very different story when Travis entered the game with 10:34 left in the first half. The redshirt sophomore led the offense on five straight touchdown drives, completing 12 of 17 passes for 210 yards and one touchdown. He also made several key runs that helped to extend drives.

Travis is only the second FSU quarterback to turn in an offensive grade (85.7) over 80 since the 2018 season. That overall grade was also the highest on the team.

Interestingly, Travis completed 4 of 7 on passes of more than 20 yards.

Quarterback grades from PFF
Player YPA Grade P. Grade Fum NFL

Jordan Travis

12.4

85.7

79.4

71.4

132.0
YPA - Yards per attempt / NFL - NFL Passer Rating

*ALSO SEE: With adversity looming at every turn, Norvell impressed by FSU response

{{ article.author_name }}