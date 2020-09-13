Here's our complete rundown of Florida State's grades vs. Georgia Tech as compiled by Pro Football Focus. We evaluate each position on offense, and look at all the marks on defense.

It certainly wasn't the debut Mike Norvell was hoping for. Florida State turned in another disappointing performance on Saturday against 12-point underdog Georgia Tech.

We saw the same inconsistent James Blackman on Saturday. The redshirt junior completed 23-of-43 for 198 yards, had one touchdown and one interception. He also fumbled the ball twice (once on a fourth down) and was sacked three times.

Not surprisingly, his Pro Football Focus grade is in line with how he has performed historically. His passing grade of 66.2 was actually slightly higher than his overall grade from last season (62.7). However, his overall offensive grade of 60.4 is slightly below last season's average of 62.7.

Jordan Travis was the other quarterback to see action, but he attempted just one pass. His offensive grade came in at 66.5.