Football Stat Bomb: Mediocre marks for FSU football in loss to N.C. State
The Florida State football team lost its third straight game on Saturday, falling to N.C. State, 38-22, in Raleigh, N.C. The Seminoles were awful out of the gates and fell behind 28-3 early in third quarter before finally showing signs of life down the stretch.
Both the offense and defense had high and low moments against the Wolfpack. On the whole, FSU posted its second-lowest overall Pro Football Focus grade of the season at 55.0. And for the first time this season, not one segment was able to achieve a grade of 70 or higher. The top overall mark was for tackling at 63.4. The worst overall grade was attributed to FSU's passing at 47.8.
Here's a complete rundown of Florida State's team and player grades on offense and defense, as compiled by Pro Football Focus.
Quarterback
Chubba Purdy made his starting debut for Florida State at N.C. State with mixed results. In the first half, the freshman quarterback played three of five series, completing five of seven passes for just 29 yards. He dramatically improved his play down the stretch, completing 10 of 16 for 151 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 48 yards in the second half.
Unfortunately, Pro Football Focus doesn't break down grades by halves, so we only know Purdy's overall passing grade of 58.7*. He was also 2-for-3 on throws over 20 yards, hitting Ontaria "Pokey" Wilson and Warren Thompson on long touchdown passes.
Fellow freshman Tate Rodemaker struggled in two series he got in the second quarter. He ended up completing just 3-of-5 for 19 yards and threw an interception.
*NOTE: It's possible that Purdy's PFF grade is incorrect. The 58.7 mark doesn't match up with the 118.2 NFL passer rating, nor his stats from the game. We have requested clarification from PFF.
|Player
|YPA
|Grade
|P. Grade
|Fum
|NFL
|
Chubba Purdy
|
7.9
|
46.9
|
58.7
|
33.3
|
118.2
|
T. Rodemaker
|
3.8
|
35.1
|
29.2
|
64.9
|
28.3
