The Florida State football team lost its third straight game on Saturday, falling to N.C. State, 38-22, in Raleigh, N.C. The Seminoles were awful out of the gates and fell behind 28-3 early in third quarter before finally showing signs of life down the stretch.

Both the offense and defense had high and low moments against the Wolfpack. On the whole, FSU posted its second-lowest overall Pro Football Focus grade of the season at 55.0. And for the first time this season, not one segment was able to achieve a grade of 70 or higher. The top overall mark was for tackling at 63.4. The worst overall grade was attributed to FSU's passing at 47.8.

Here's a complete rundown of Florida State's team and player grades on offense and defense, as compiled by Pro Football Focus.

