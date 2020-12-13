 Florida State team and player grades from the 56-35 win over Duke as compiled by Pro Football Focus.
football

Football Stat Bomb: Reviewing and grading FSU's win against Duke

Brent Rollins
Special to Warchant.com

There haven’t been a whole lot of positives for the Florida State football team this season, so Saturday's 56-35 victory over Duke was a promising sign heading into 2021.

Here's a detailed look at how the Seminoles' players performed on both sides of the ball, according to Pro Football Focus (www.pff.com), a service that grades every player and every play for each game.

Note: Individual game grades are subject to change through the PFF review process

Florida State is a perfect 21-0 all-time versus Duke.
Overall Game Grade

In addition to player specific grades, the overall team grades provide a glimpse into how well a team played from an efficiency and execution perspective.

While this game was against a struggling Duke team, the Seminoles put together their highest-graded overall performance (76.1 game grade) and defensive performance (75.0 game grade) in the past two seasons against a Power 5 opponent. The closest overall and defensive grade performance was last season in the win against Syracuse.

{{ article.author_name }}