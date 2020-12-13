Football Stat Bomb: Reviewing and grading FSU's win against Duke
There haven’t been a whole lot of positives for the Florida State football team this season, so Saturday's 56-35 victory over Duke was a promising sign heading into 2021.
Here's a detailed look at how the Seminoles' players performed on both sides of the ball, according to Pro Football Focus (www.pff.com), a service that grades every player and every play for each game.
Note: Individual game grades are subject to change through the PFF review process
Don't miss out on our great football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial!
Overall Game Grade
In addition to player specific grades, the overall team grades provide a glimpse into how well a team played from an efficiency and execution perspective.
While this game was against a struggling Duke team, the Seminoles put together their highest-graded overall performance (76.1 game grade) and defensive performance (75.0 game grade) in the past two seasons against a Power 5 opponent. The closest overall and defensive grade performance was last season in the win against Syracuse.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news