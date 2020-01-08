That is why Atkins, who most recently was offensive line coach and offensive coordinator at Charlotte, has spent most of his first week in Tallahassee trying to develop relationships with his new players. Learning about them as people and letting them see what he's all about, before trying to take their relationship to the field.

"In order for you to coach them and maximize their ability, they have to trust you fully," Atkins said on Wednesday, during a media session with the Seminoles' new coaching staff. "One of the things that was expressed is that there's been a lot of turnover at the offensive line position, as far as coaching. And they're just looking for someone they can trust and believe in and motivate them. And know that they genuinely have the best interests in them.

"And that's the first step before we even talk about any football -- is for them to know I care about them as young men first in life, and then we build upon improving all aspects, and football accordingly."

Atkins actually went through a very similar situation last season at Charlotte, where the 49ers had gone through four offensive line coaches in six years.

"I came in as just a man first," Atkins said. "Not as a ball coach, but as a man. Being transparent, so they can be transparent and we can all put our goals on the table and try to reach them together through a genuine relationship."

That recipe certainly paid dividends.