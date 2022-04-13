Former 5-star OL Amarius Mims arrives to FSU for visit

According to a source close to FSU, Mims arrived and was met by FSU staff members off of campus.

Former five-star recruit and University of Georgia offensive tackle Amarius Mims arrived in Tallahassee on Wednesday for a multiple day official visit.

The 6-foot-7, 330-pounder will be a sophomore this fall after appearing in nine games last season for the national champion Bulldogs.

Mims, who hails from Cochran, Ga., was rated by Rivals as the No. 5 prospect in the country and the No. 1 player in the state of Georgia for the 2021 recruiting cycle.

On Monday, Mims entered the transfer portal.

