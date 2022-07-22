Former DB Gerard Ross joins FSU Football support staff
With preseason camp about to begin next week, the Florida State football team has added a familiar face to Mike Norvell's off-field support staff.
Gerard Ross, who played cornerback for the Seminoles in the early 2000s, has been hired as assistant director of high school relations. Ross has spent the past decade-plus as an assistant coach at Jacksonville high school football powerhouse Trinity Christian Academy.
Before joining Norvell's staff, Ross was offensive coordinator for the Trinity Christian team that claimed the 2021 Florida Class 2A state championship -- the ninth state title in school history. He had been on the staff there since 2008.
Ross, who starred at Trinity when he was in high school, took a redshirt as a freshman at FSU in 2001 before playing each of the next four years. He then made the Seattle Seahawks roster in 2006 as an undrafted free agent.
At FSU, Ross will take over the role previously held by Keiwan Ratliff, who has been named director of player relations. That position was vacated when Kenyatta Watson left for a job at Georgia Tech during the spring.
Ross will work closely with Ryan Bartow, FSU's director of high school relations, as a key member of the Seminoles' recruiting efforts.
Along with his roles at Trinity, Ross also worked with high school standouts in other venues.
According to his bio from FSU: “He also oversaw the development of Pro Impact 7-on-7 team, which helped more than 300 players earn college football scholarships In 2015, Ross was selected to coach in the Under Armour All-America Game and in 2017 he was selected to coach the US Army All-American Bowl.“
Ross’ daughter Amaya plays for the FSU softball team.
Florida State's players will report for preseason camp on Tuesday, and the first practice is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.
