Former DB Gerard Ross joins FSU Football support staff

With preseason camp about to begin next week, the Florida State football team has added a familiar face to Mike Norvell's off-field support staff.

Gerard Ross, who played cornerback for the Seminoles in the early 2000s, has been hired as assistant director of high school relations. Ross has spent the past decade-plus as an assistant coach at Jacksonville high school football powerhouse Trinity Christian Academy.

Before joining Norvell's staff, Ross was offensive coordinator for the Trinity Christian team that claimed the 2021 Florida Class 2A state championship -- the ninth state title in school history. He had been on the staff there since 2008.

