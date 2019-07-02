The idea was first planted in EJ Manuel’s mind when he was a sophomore at Florida State.

Terrell Buckley, who was a graduate assistant coach at the time, told the Seminoles’ quarterback that he should get into the school of communications at FSU so he could pursue broadcasting when his playing career ended.

Manuel’s NFL career is now over after six seasons, but his second career is just beginning.

The former Seminoles star has been hired to be an analyst for the ACC Network, which debuts this August.

“Huge shout-out to T-Buck for kind of setting that up for me,” Manuel said of his decision to pursue broadcasting. “And it’s just kind of funny how things happen. In my mind, I didn’t feel like I should get cut. But nonetheless, it’s kind of led me to my next chapter in my life, my next career.”

Manuel, who was an honor-roll student at FSU and was always polished in front of cameras and microphones, said he tried out for the ACC Network in the fall. He wasn’t sure if his football career was over at the time, but he definitely wanted to get his foot in on the TV side of the game if at all possible.

When he was offered the job at the ACC ,Network he decided it was time to officially give up the sport he had been playing since he was 5 years old.

“I was with the Kansas City Chiefs, and I just kind of decided, ‘Hey, this is an opportunity of a lifetime. These jobs on TV -- the college football analyst jobs -- don’t come every year,'" Manuel said in an interview with Wake Up Warchant. "Time is of the essence. I got six years in the NFL in, my pension is good ... so to me, it was time to move on.”

In his new role, Manuel says, he wants to offer analysis of what a player is thinking during a game. He made sure to tell the executives at the ACC Network that he’s not planning on being a blind homer for FSU.

“I’ll be fair,” Manuel said. “At the end of the day, I bleed garnet and gold, of course. But my main goal is to be objective and offer insights … from a player’s perspective. To give that true, gritty feel about how players feel.”

The former five-star recruit and first-round NFL draft pick is 29 years old. He made almost $10 million in the NFL and has already landed a coveted TV gig.

His playing career might’ve come to an end earlier than he was hoping or expecting, but this second chapter is something he’s been preparing for since he was a fresh-faced quarterback leading FSU to bowl victories.

So it wasn’t that painful a decision when he decided his playing days were over.

“I always prided myself in making sure I got good grades and had other interests outside of football,” Manuel said. “I always thought down the road. And when you kind of have that longevity thought process, it gives you more peace. Don’t get me wrong, it was a tough decision. But I had to make a business decision.

“And I know the ACC Network is a stepping stone for me and the rest of my career.”

Manuel said his ultimate TV goal is to be another Michael Strahan. The former star defensive end has become one of the most well-known (and well-paid) personalities in all of broadcasting. Not just football broadcasting either. He’s on morning shows, news shows, game shows, all of it.

“That’s a little further down the road,” Manuel said. “But that’s how I think. I always think five to 10 years ahead.”



