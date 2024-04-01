Florida State legacy prospect Devin Carter, a 2026 receiver, was on Florida State's campus on Monday. It was the first time that Carter has visited the Seminoles since his de-commitment on Jan. 22.

The Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove prospect originally committed to Florida State in April 2023 but backed off his pledge in January in order to experience other programs and enjoy the recruiting process.

"Just to take things slower and enjoy the process a little bit more," Carter said. "Nothing against Florida State, but I just needed to take a step back and take a look at all my options."

Since then, Carter has received a flurry of offers from around the country, including offers from Michigan, Notre Dame, Miami, Penn State, Ohio State and LSU, just to name a few. He will be visiting LSU after his FSU visit concludes on Monday.

Despite his decision to take a step back, Carter is still heavily considering the Seminoles.

"Florida State is still a top school for me and I'm looking forward to seeing how it goes," Carter said.