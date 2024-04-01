Former FSU commit Devin Carter on why he backed off pledge, recaps visit
Florida State legacy prospect Devin Carter, a 2026 receiver, was on Florida State's campus on Monday. It was the first time that Carter has visited the Seminoles since his de-commitment on Jan. 22.
The Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove prospect originally committed to Florida State in April 2023 but backed off his pledge in January in order to experience other programs and enjoy the recruiting process.
"Just to take things slower and enjoy the process a little bit more," Carter said. "Nothing against Florida State, but I just needed to take a step back and take a look at all my options."
Since then, Carter has received a flurry of offers from around the country, including offers from Michigan, Notre Dame, Miami, Penn State, Ohio State and LSU, just to name a few. He will be visiting LSU after his FSU visit concludes on Monday.
Despite his decision to take a step back, Carter is still heavily considering the Seminoles.
"Florida State is still a top school for me and I'm looking forward to seeing how it goes," Carter said.
In his first trip back to FSU since decommitting, Carter was very satisfied with the amount of individual attention he got from FSU's coaching staff. He had individual sitdowns with Mike Norvell, offensive coordinator Alex Atkins and wide receivers coach Ron Dugans.
"They made it an emphasis that I'm important to them and a necessity to them. I felt important. I really enjoyed it and I'm looking forward to seeing where the relationship goes..." Carter said. "(Norvell) just explained to me how they look at me and what they think of me, how important I am to them. They're not going to take it lightly just because I'm a legacy kid. They're going to recruit me just like everyone else. I appreciate that."
Carter said that he will likely be back for FSU's spring showcase on April 20, but if not he will be back during the summer for a camp. Attending a camp and receiving instruction from the Florida State coaching staff is an important part of his recruitment and something that the legacy prospect has yet to experience with Florida State.
"That's a big part of my recruitment. I want to see how I feel under their coaching and see who I feel I can learn from the best," Carter said.
Carter is a Rivals100 member for the 2026 class and is currently ranked as the 11th-best overall prospect in the country according to Rivals. The former commit is also considered to be the No. 2 wide receiver in the class and the third-best player in the Georgia in the 2026 class.
Follow The Osceola on Facebook
Follow The Osceola on Twitter
Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple