Jammie Robinson didn’t cry when he got the call that informed him he was going to be an NFL Draft pick Saturday afternoon. Instead, the former Florida State safety admits that the tears had come the night before. He expected to be a second- or third-round pick who heard his name called Friday night. When things didn’t play out according to how he envisioned, he was hurt. Because of this, Robinson definitely saw the chip on his shoulder grow even larger when he dropped all the way into the fifth round before the Carolina Panthers took him with the 145th overall pick on Saturday. “Salty is not the word. I’m hurt. I know that I was better than a lot of guys that got picked,” Robinson told reporters on a media zoom call with the Panthers after his selection. “But honestly, I can’t control what happened. All I can control is the next chapter and the next chapter is about to be a great ride for me and my family and the fans as well. I plan on being in Carolina for my whole career.” Robinson has never lacked for confidence during his time with the Seminoles. Since committing to FSU as a transfer from South Carolina ahead of the 2021 season, the header on his Twitter profile has been the NFL logo, speaking into existence his ultimate goal. While Robinson always talked a big talk at FSU, he always backed it up on the field. He was a first-team All-ACC safety in each of his seasons with the Seminoles, the first FSU defensive back to do that since Jalen Ramsey in 2014 and 2015.



While a bit undersized by NFL standards at 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds, Robinson does everything you would want from a safety. He’s a capable blitzer, good in coverage and a stellar tackler, leading the Seminoles in tackles each of the last two seasons with 183 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, eight pass breakups and five interceptions over his time at FSU. “He has third-round talent. He has top-100 talent,” NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein said of Robinson on the NFL Draft Center stream when he was selected. “The problem is he’s a little bit small at safety, he’s a short-arm safety, he didn’t test very well, he ran 4.59 on a fast track in Indianapolis, didn’t really jump explosively. “But then when you turn on the tape, he plays with anticipation as a defender, he can play in the slot, he’ll run the alley and smack you. He’s everything you want in a safety. He just didn’t test great and he doesn’t have the measurables you love. It cost him a couple rounds, but he’s a really good football player.” Asked for one play from his collegiate career to describe who he is as a football player, Robinson went right to the one every FSU fan surely has in mind: his physical strip sack where he threw Miami backup quarterback Jacurri Brown to the ground in last year’s 45-3 win over the Hurricanes.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5KYW1taWUgUm9iaW5zb24sIHlvdSBkaWRu4oCZdCBoYXZlIHRvIGRv IGhpbSBsaWtlIHRoaXMuIDxicj48YnI+VGhhdCBzaG92ZSB0byB0aGUgZ3Jv dW5kIGF0IHRoZSBlbmQgaXMganVzdCBtZWFuIGluIGFsbCB0aGUgcmlnaHQg d2F5cy4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3VYTWMxYzZjdGYiPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS91WE1jMWM2Y3RmPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEN1cnQgV2Vp bGVyIChAQ3VydE1XZWlsZXIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vQ3VydE1XZWlsZXIvc3RhdHVzLzE1ODkzMjg0ODk3ODE4MjU1NDE/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgNiwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK