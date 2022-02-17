Former FSU fullback 'Pooh Bear' Williams dies in tragic accident

Williams, who enjoyed most of his FSU success during the 1993, '95 and '96 seasons, played briefly for the Buffalo Bills in the NFL after his college career.

He was 47 years old.

Clarence "Pooh Bear" Williams, who was a beloved member of Florida State's offensive backfield in the heart of the Dynasty era, has died following a car accident Thursday morning, according to multiple reports.

As a freshman on the 1993 national championship team, he carried the ball 39 times for 266 yards (6.82 yards per carry) and three touchdowns.

In '95, after coming back from a knee injury, he rushed for 12 touchdowns despite seeing his average-per-carry drop to 2.8 yards.

Thanks to his lovable nickname and plump physique, Williams became a huge fan favorite, with chants of "Pooooh" filling Doak Campbell Stadium on many of his carries. But as his weight ballooned close to 300 pounds, he ended up leaving the team in 1997.

The news of Williams' passing was reported by the Palatka High School football team's social media accounts and then confirmed by the Palatka Daily News.

In recent years, Williams has coached at his alma mater, Crescent City High, before joining the Palatka High staff as an assistant coach.

The Warchant staff offers its heartfelt condolences to Williams' family, friends and fans.

