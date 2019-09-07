It will go down as a victory, but it clearly didn't leave Florida State's football alumni feeling good about the state of the program.

Minutes after the Seminoles eked out a 45-44 overtime victory against Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday night, several former FSU standouts took to social media to voice their displeasure. The Seminoles are now 1-1 after last week's home loss to Boise State.

Wide receiver Marvin "Snoop" Minnis, who actually worked with FSU's wide receivers on a volunteer basis during a summer trip to Tallahassee, called the performance "unacceptable and embarrassing."

Former FSU cornerback Antonio Cromartie sounded dismayed about what he had witnessed.

"All I can do is shake my head at my Seminoles," Cromartie wrote on Twitter.

Here is a sampling of some of the posts made by those notable alumni and others.