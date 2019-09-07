'Unacceptable and embarrassing' ... former FSU players express frustration
It will go down as a victory, but it clearly didn't leave Florida State's football alumni feeling good about the state of the program.
Minutes after the Seminoles eked out a 45-44 overtime victory against Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday night, several former FSU standouts took to social media to voice their displeasure. The Seminoles are now 1-1 after last week's home loss to Boise State.
Wide receiver Marvin "Snoop" Minnis, who actually worked with FSU's wide receivers on a volunteer basis during a summer trip to Tallahassee, called the performance "unacceptable and embarrassing."
Former FSU cornerback Antonio Cromartie sounded dismayed about what he had witnessed.
"All I can do is shake my head at my Seminoles," Cromartie wrote on Twitter.
Here is a sampling of some of the posts made by those notable alumni and others.
Wide receiver Marvin 'Snoop' Minnis
This is unacceptable and embarrassing. https://t.co/ecj5p8kMCw— Snoop Minnis (@Snoop_Minnis) September 8, 2019
Cornerback Antonio Cromartie
All I can do is Shake my head at my seminoles— ANTONIO CROMARTIE (@CRO31) September 8, 2019
Defensive tackle Travis Johnson
We in overtime with the doormat of the sunbelt conference— Travis Johnson (@trapj99) September 8, 2019
Linebacker Nigel Bradham
Man I have no clue what’s going on with my Noles but we gotta get that fixed expeditiously— Nigel Bradham (@NigelBradham_13) September 8, 2019
Defensive tackle Jacobbi McDaniel
I can’t say who needs to get fired. Etc but yeah y’all wanted Jimbo gone... I heard a lot of people wishing Jimbo was still here. At least 15 people when I walked by..... toughhh life. https://t.co/NqtOUtnN1b— Jacobbi McDaniel (@JacobbiJustice) September 8, 2019
Running back Chris Thompson
I’m happy my boys got the win but we gotta do ALOT better. And Cam off to a great start after a “down” year. That’s what I like to see.— Chris Thompson (@ChrisThompson_4) September 8, 2019
Tight end Pat Carter
Watched the Sunset with my sweetie. I used to watch football around this time but I'm not gonna punish myself this season. Enjoying Life. pic.twitter.com/4cQ7EDyclZ— WPCarter85 (@WPC85) September 8, 2019
Fullback Freddie Stevenson
There are Coaches on the staff that were there when FSU won championships and was dominant I hope things can get turned around because they deserve better than this but we got the win so there’s that...— freddie stevenson (@strugglemade105) September 8, 2019