{{ timeAgo('2019-09-07 22:44:24 -0500') }}

'Unacceptable and embarrassing' ... former FSU players express frustration

Warchant Staff
Staff

It will go down as a victory, but it clearly didn't leave Florida State's football alumni feeling good about the state of the program.

Minutes after the Seminoles eked out a 45-44 overtime victory against Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday night, several former FSU standouts took to social media to voice their displeasure. The Seminoles are now 1-1 after last week's home loss to Boise State.

Wide receiver Marvin "Snoop" Minnis, who actually worked with FSU's wide receivers on a volunteer basis during a summer trip to Tallahassee, called the performance "unacceptable and embarrassing."

Former FSU cornerback Antonio Cromartie sounded dismayed about what he had witnessed.

"All I can do is shake my head at my Seminoles," Cromartie wrote on Twitter.

Here is a sampling of some of the posts made by those notable alumni and others.

Wide receiver Marvin 'Snoop' Minnis

Cornerback Antonio Cromartie

Defensive tackle Travis Johnson

Linebacker Nigel Bradham

Defensive tackle Jacobbi McDaniel

Running back Chris Thompson

Tight end Pat Carter

Fullback Freddie Stevenson

