"I feel like it’s a movie,’’ Isaac said during a Zoom press conference after a practice this week. "Getting hurt, and then having this long pause and being able to work on my leg and my game, and now I’m back with the team and in the bubble. So, I feel good about it, and I’m glad that we had this little break, but sorry for all of the effects of the coronavirus."

That wasn't even expected to be a possibility when he injured his knee back on Jan. 1. His season was supposed to be over. But the Orlando Magic forward, and former FSU star, has had months of extra time to recover because ... well, you know why. The season has been delayed for over four months.

The NBA season is set to resume in Orlando on July 30. The Magic are currently the No. 8 seed in the East and are hoping to play well enough in the "seeding games" to earn a No. 7 seed.

Getting a player of Isaac's caliber back would be a huge boost.

Before his injury, Isaac was one of only two players ranked in the top 15 in the NBA in both blocked shots (2.4 per game) and steals (1.6). He was also averaging 12 points and 6.9 rebounds per game.

It's still not a guarantee, but Isaac is trying his best to make sure he's out there for the Magic's stretch run and playoff games -- if his body allows him to be.

"I feel good, my body responded well, and I’m back doing some more contact," Isaac said. "I played a little bit (on Monday), running up and down and stuff, so I feel good and I’m getting there. Day by day."

The former FSU star added: "I’m optimistic. I have no reservations in my mind about (a potential return). If I’m ready to play and if I get the clearance, I’m ready to go. That's pretty much where I'm at. We’re taking it day by day. I’m listening to our front office and the guys that are working with me each day to get there. So, I’m just taking it one day at a time. But I feel good. I’m getting there."

It could be argued that Isaac is one of the two or three most important players of the Leonard Hamilton Era at Florida State. Even though he only played one season.

After missing the NCAA Tournament the previous four years, Isaac joined the Seminoles as a five-star recruit, and they immediately became a top-10 team (with the help of Dwayne Bacon, Trent Forrest, Terrance Mann and others). They finished second in the ACC regular-season standings that year, didn't lose a single home game, and were a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Since then, Florida State has become one of the top programs in America, building off what the 2017 team accomplished. After back-to-back Sweet 16 appearances, the 2020 Seminoles won the school's first-ever regular-season ACC title and were poised to be a likely No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament before it was canceled.

Isaac said it means a great deal to him to see what FSU has become.

"It's extremely special," he said. "I give all the kudos to our coaching staff and the teammates I was there with. Dwayne Bacon, (Xavier) Rathan-Mayes, Terance Mann, Mfiondu Kabengele. ... (Malik) Beasley had left right beforehand and they went to the NIT, so to be able to come in and work with those guys, work with the coaching staff and kind of put Florida State back on the map as a (NCAA) Tournament team, and to watch how they've just taken what we did and just continued to blow the doors off as a program feels good.

"It feels great to be an alumni. I'm glad to be. I try to get back any time I can."

In fact, Isaac said he tried to get back to play for his sophomore season. But was talked out of it.

"Honestly, I was really close to staying," Isaac said. "Well, no, I can't say I was close to staying another year because the coaching staff wasn't having it. So, maybe in my mind I was close to staying another year. But to them, it was kind of a done deal. They wanted me gone (to pursue my NBA dreams), and I'm glad that they pushed me to go."

