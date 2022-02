Former FSU star Jermaine Johnson steals show at Senior Bowl practice

NFL scouts have long said that Senior Bowl practices are far more important than the actual game. And if that's the case, former Florida State star Jermaine Johnson already could be making major moves for this April's NFL Draft.

The standout defensive end, who is in Mobile, Ala., this week preparing for Saturday's annual college all-star game, was reportedly the most impressive player at Tuesday's first practice.

A headline at NFL.com singled him out above every other prospect: "2022 Senior Bowl Day 1 standouts: Jermaine Johnson II makes money."

A reporter covering the event for The Athletic said Johnson looked like the best draft prospect at any position in Tuesday's practice.

And then there was this: