Former FSU star Terance Mann scores 39(!), leads Clippers to historic win

The most points he ever scored in a game at Florida State was 30. It was the only time in his four-year career he scored over 25, in fact. But then again, before Friday night in Los Angeles, putting up huge offensive numbers wasn't something Terance Mann was expected to do. The former FSU star has always been a versatile player, one who could contribute with defense, rebounding, passing and timely shots. He just wasn't considered a prolific scorer. Not in college. And certainly not through his first two seasons in the NBA. Then came Friday night. In what will forever be remembered as the "Terance Mann Game," the Massachusetts native poured in a career-high 39 points, including a Clippers postseason-record 20 in the pivotal third quarter, to lead Los Angeles to a 131-119 win over the No. 1 seed Utah Jazz in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals. The win gives the Clippers the first conference finals berth in the 50-year history of the team. "I just trusted my work," Mann said when being interviewed by ESPN's Rachel Nichols immediately after the game. "I just go out there and trust my work. Everybody keeps telling me to, 'Shoot the ball, shoot the ball.' And that's what I did."

L.A. Clippers superstar Paul George hugs Terance Mann during his 39-point outburst Friday night in the NBA's Western Conference semifinals. (USAToday Sports Images)

Nichols then asked Clippers star Paul George if he knew Mann had a game like that in him. His response was immediate. "Yes," George said. "We've been on to him to shoot the ball. He works on his game so much. One of the best young players I've been around. He reminds me a lot of myself. He puts the work in. We tell him, 'You work so hard to play, come out here and show it.'" Boy did he ever. Mann started quick on Friday night, scoring eight of the Clippers' first 10 points. The first six came on wide open 3-pointers (a theme in the game) and the next two came on a thunderous follow dunk on NBA Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert (which became a theme for the series).

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XSEFUVEEgTUFOTiwgV0hBVFRBIE1BTk4sIFdIQVRUQSBNSUdIVFkg R09PRCBNQU5OLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vd2JyWGQ5dnd2MyI+ cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3diclhkOXZ3djM8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTEEg Q2xpcHBlcnMgKEBMQUNsaXBwZXJzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0xBQ2xpcHBlcnMvc3RhdHVzLzE0MDYwNzc1ODAzOTkxMDgwOTk/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVuZSAxOSwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

And it just kept going from there. Mann finished the first half with 14 points, and the Clippers trailed the red-hot Jazz by 22 at the break. The lead ballooned to 25 on the first possession of the second half, before Mann helped spark a 17-0 run that completely changed the game. Mann hit two 3s in that stretch and wound up almost outscoring the Jazz by himself in the third quarter. His 20-point outburst was the most by a Clippers player in one quarter in franchise history. "They were leaving me open," Mann said. "Just shoot the open shot and try to will our way back in the game. Donovan (Mitchell) is a great player. I've been playing against Donovan since 8th grade. We played against each other at every level, middle school, high school basketball, high school AAU, college -- he went to Louisville, I went to Florida State -- ACC, and now here on the big stage." Mitchell also finished with 39 points. He was 12 of 27 from the floor, while Mann was 15 of 21 from the floor overall and 7 of 10 from 3-point range.

And every basket Mann hit, whether it was a layup underneath or another wide-open corner-3, the crowd got louder and louder. And the Jazz got more and more frustrated. While social media erupted.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JIERJRE7igJlUIEVWRU4gS05PVyBUSEFUIFRFUkFOQ0UgTUFOTiBX QVMgVEhFIEJFU1QgQkFTS0VUQkFMTCBQTEFZRVIgT0YgQUxMIFRJTUUgQlVU IEhFUkUgV0UgQVJFPC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgU2hlYSBTZXJyYW5vIChAU2hlYVNl cnJhbm8pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vU2hlYVNlcnJh bm8vc3RhdHVzLzE0MDYxMDYxMjU3MDQwNDQ1NDg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+SnVuZSAxOSwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQg YXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdl dHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2 PgoK

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5RdWluIFNueWRlcuKAmXMgZ2FtZXBsYW46IOKAnGxldOKAmXMgZm9y Y2UgVGVyYW5jZSBNYW5uIHRvIGJlYXQgdXPigJ08YnI+PGJyPlRlcmFuY2Ug TWFubjogPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0lhajBvbFh4Q0EiPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9JYWowb2xYeENBPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFRvbSBQZXRy aW5pIChAUmVhbFRvbVBldHJpbmkpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vUmVhbFRvbVBldHJpbmkvc3RhdHVzLzE0MDYwOTkzNTAyNTA0NTkx MzY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVuZSAxOSwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Js b2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3Jt LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Nj cmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgTWFubiBvZiB0aGUgaG91ci4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL0RsektIOUNTTWgiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9EbHpLSDlDU01oPC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFNwb3J0c0NlbnRlciAoQFNwb3J0c0NlbnRlcikgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9TcG9ydHNDZW50ZXIvc3RhdHVz LzE0MDYxMDY5NzI5MTU2NTQ2NTc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVu ZSAxOSwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

After the game, before he was even asked a question, Mitchell praised the former FSU star. "First off, I want to start this press conference off by saying salute to Terance Mann," Mitchell said. "I've played against Terance since, like, middle school. He's always been a dog and a warrior. He played his (butt) off. He got inserted into the lineup and he's been hooping ever since. "And he's good. He's really good. And tonight he showed it on the biggest stage." Because of the stage, games like the one had Mann on Friday night are remembered for a long time even by casual NBA fans. And it will be remembered forever by Clippers fans, who had the longest streak in American sports of not reaching a conference finals before Friday night. They were down 25 points early in the third quarter. And then the second-year player out of FSU, who was only starting because All-Star Kawhi Leonard was out with a knee injury, led them to a place they've never been before. It was a staggering display from someone who only played nine total minutes in the first two games -- both Clippers losses. Mann played just one minute in Game 2. Four games later, he was putting up 39 while becoming a household name. When Mann was taken out of the game in the final seconds, not only did he receive a standing ovation from every fan in Staples Center, he received one from his head coach, Ty Lue, too. And then he got back to the locker room and celebrated with his teammates.