Former FSU stars make big plays in 2022 Pro Bowl

Los Angeles Rams star cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who is busy preparing for Super Bowl LVI, did not take part. But four other Seminoles saw action in the AFC's 41-35 victory in Las Vegas.

Only four of them participated, but Florida State had five alumni selected for today's 2022 NFL Pro Bowl -- more than any other ACC program and the third most of any school in the country.

This season, the Pro Bowl switched the format back to a traditional AFC vs. NFC matchup, while also eliminating special teams in the game.

For the AFC, Chargers safety Derwin James showed out with a second quarter interception, picking off Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

Earning his second Pro Bowl selection, James finished the 2021 season with 118 tackles, three forced fumbles and two interceptions.

Then for the NFC, Vikings running back Dalvin Cook caught three passes for 17 yards and a touchdown, but he only saw two carries for five yards on the ground.

In the regular season, however, Cook was a workhorse once again this year for Minnesota. He gained 1,159 yards and rushed for six touchdowns; it was his third consecutive thousand-yard season as well as third straight Pro Bowl. FSU's all-time leading rusher enters his sixth season next year with 4,820 career rushing yards and 42 total touchdowns.

Along the NFC's defensive line, both the Panthers and Eagles sported a former 'Nole in the annual all-star game.

Brian Burns made his first Pro Bowl for the Carolina Panthers after racking up nine sacks to go along with 50 tackles this season. Today, Burns had two more sacks.

The fifth player selected out of FSU was Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat, who made the Pro Bowl as an alternate when 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa declined to play. Sweat finished his afternoon with two tackles after posting 7.5 sacks during the regular season.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Rams obviously have a much more important game next week than the Pro Bowl, and cornerback Jalen Ramsey joins a few more 'Noles alumni preparing to play for a title.

Through six seasons, Ramsey has five Pro Bowl selections and three All-Pro honors with the Jaguars and Rams.

Next Sunday, the Rams face the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. Also there will be L.A. running back Cam Akers and Bengals wideout Auden Tate, who will not play due to injury.

