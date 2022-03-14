Former Gator RB commit Jerrick Gibson offers praise for FSU after visit

"What really jumped to me was the love from all the coaches. How everyone was genuine and real on the visit," said Gibson, who Rivals rates as the nation's No. 2 running back in his class. "I liked it a lot. That was my first time seeing the stadium in person, and I didn't realize it was that big."

And the trip -- which was Gibson's first to Tallahassee -- certainly didn't disappoint the one-time Florida Gators commitment.

One of the top running backs in the 2024 class is IMG Academy standout Jerrick Gibson, who made a visit to Florida State on Saturday.





Gibson, who is originally from Gainesville, also shared some of the things he saw during the eight-hour visit.

"We toured the campus, we went over some film on past running backs, and then we got to talk with the other running backs," he said. "And then we did a photo shoot that was really good. On the film, we went over how to press the hole as a running back, stuff like that."

One of the best parts of visits to FSU for many recruits is a one-on-one talk with head coach Mike Norvell, and Gibson said that part of the visit also didn't disappoint.

"He was a very cool guy. He's going to keep it real and straight up," the four-star running back said. "He's not going to sugarcoat. I noticed it right away. When I first heard him, I thought he was the strength and conditioning coach. He brings a lot of energy."

Gibson found that out very early, as Norvell actually greeted him as he pulled into the parking lot at FSU.

"That's something that was new to me," the Rivals100 member said. "I've never had that happen to me. I was like, 'Whoa! Is this really happening?'"

Perhaps the biggest highlight for Gibson came when Norvell explained that the Seminoles were offering him a scholarship.

"We discussed that he knew Florida was my favorite school growing up, but when it comes down to everything you have to pick the right place for you," Gibson said. "He was just putting knowledge down there for me. I took everything in.

"When FSU offered, I was pretty excited. Who would not be excited to get an offer from the head coach at a school like Florida State? It was overwhelming."

According to Gibson, he plans to come back to FSU for another visit but didn't have the exact date set just yet.

"Of course I will. I really loved the environment," he said. "Hopefully next time we can do more film study."

The four-star back also shared that he has visits coming up to Georgia and Georgia Tech, and then he's going to visit Ohio State a little later in the year.

When asked about his decommitment from UF, Gibson said he realized he committed too early and wanted to make sure he was evaluating the process thoroughly.

"I'm looking at my recruitment in a business way," he said. "Education first for me, and that's what I really liked about Florida State is they take it very seriously. I want everything to feel real genuine with the school, and I'm looking for a family-oriented place. And I want to win."