After failing to land a quarterback during the early signing period, Florida State's coaches didn't wait long to begin fortifying their depth chart at that position.

Palm Beach product Jordan Travis, who spent this past fall as a freshman at Louisville before announcing he intended to transfer, confirmed on Wednesday that he is going to be a Florida State Seminole.

Travis, the younger brother of former FSU star baseball player Devon Travis, will be in school for the spring semester and is expected to participate in spring practice.

Travis was a three-star prospect and passed for 2,190 yards and 24 touchdowns as a high school senior. He played some as a freshman at Louisville, completing 4 of 14 passes for 71 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He rushed for 40 yards on 8 carries.

Louisville listed Travis at 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds.

Per NCAA transfer rules, Travis likely will have to sit out one year before becoming eligible in 2020 as a redshirt sophomore. He then would have three years remaining, unless he is able to petition the NCAA for immediate eligibility in 2019.

