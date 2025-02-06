Former Seminole Jared Verse wins NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award

Jared Verse had a lot of success over his two seasons as a Florida State defensive end.

After he was taken in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams (19th overall), he immediately parlayed that success to the professional level.

Verse was named the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year in a ceremony Thursday night, capping off an incredible rookie season for the former Seminole. He received 37 first-place votes and is the second FSU alum to be named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and the first since Peter Boulware back in 1997.

The outside linebacker played a huge role in the Rams' continued defensive success after Aaron Donald's retirement. He amassed 66 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks across 17 regular-season games before he had six tackles, three TFLs, two sacks and a fumble return for a touchdown in two playoff games for the Rams. He also led all NFL rookies in hits (20).

Former FSU defensive tackle Braden Fiske, who was also drafted by the Rams last April, was also one of five finalists for the DROY award, finishing third in voting behind Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell.