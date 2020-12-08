It's getting down to crunch time for Virginia Beach defensive end George Wilson, who recently decommitted from South Carolina and plans to sign with a different school in the early signing period (Dec. 16-18).

Wilson spoke with Warchant on Monday night, confirming that Florida State is among his final three schools and mapping out what these last 10 days might look like.

"I would say it's FSU, Auburn and North Carolina as the teams I'm focused on," said Wilson, who has only visited UNC so far.

