“Davonte has great experience and versatility in the defensive backfield. He brings great size and speed with playmaking ability," FSU head coach Mike Norvell said via press release. "Davonte is a smart and mature young man who will transition to safety, which will be a tremendous addition to the defensive backs room.”

In a way that transfer recruitments rarely go down, the news was broken by FSU announcing his addition on its social media platforms.

After spending one season with the Miami Hurricanes, defensive back Davonte Brown is transferring to Florida State.

Previously at UCF, Brown transferred to Miami last season and played with his younger brother, freshman Damari. The Hurricanes are also the team his father played for in the 1980's.

In his lone season at Miami, Davonte had 10 tackles and one PBU. He appeared in 10 games but did not start.

The Seminoles were contenders for Davonte when he first transferred after a stellar season at UCF. Brown took an official visit in 2022 alongside his brother, who visited unofficially. Davonte not only had ties to linebacker Tatum Bethune as a former teammate but also to linebackers coach Randy Shannon when he was defensive coordinator at UCF.

Davonte was a three-star prospect out of high school. The 6'2, 185 pound defensive back played at American Heritage (Fla.) before committing to the Golden Knights in 2019.

Brown will enroll at Florida State with one year of eligibility left. He's the seventh transfer addition FSU has brought in this offseason and the second in the secondary alongside Alabama transfer Earl Little Jr.