Former UCF star QB McKenzie Milton announces transfer to FSU
McKenzie Milton, a former two-time American Athletic Conference player of the year during his decorated quartetback career at Central Florida, is transferring to the Florida State football team.
Milton, who announced recently that he was planning to play his final season at another school after recovering from a catastrophic leg injury in 2018, confirmed his decision on Twitter and discussed it in an exclusive interview with ESPN.
"You see Florida State, the garnet and gold, it speaks for itself," Milton said. "The notoriety the people that have come through there, Deion Sanders, Charlie Ward, Jameis Winston, it speaks for itself. I'm extremely grateful for the opportunity. It's something I don't take for granted, especially what I've been through the past two years. It's a very special opportunity, and I feel like we can get that thing turned around in the near future."
Committed 🍢😤 pic.twitter.com/SvdXF0SrHp— McKenzie Milton (@McKenzieMil10) December 13, 2020
Milton said he spoke with FSU coach Mike Norvell and offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham shortly after he entered his name in the transfer portal.
He said they have not guaranteed him the starting position, only an opportunity to compete for it. FSU also returns Jordan Travis, Chubba Purdy and Tate Rodemaker at the position.
Milton, who will be eligible to play in 2021 as a grad transfer, was a three-year starter before being sidelined with the injury that has kept him out of competition for two seasons.
During those three seasons, he passed for 8,683 yards and 72 touchdowns while completing 61.8 percent of his passes. He also is a running threat, who has racked up 9,761 yards of total offense.
Milton is very familiar with Norvell and Dillingham from their time at Memphis, which was one of UCF's chief rivals in the AAC.
