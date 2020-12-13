McKenzie Milton, a former two-time American Athletic Conference player of the year during his decorated quartetback career at Central Florida, is transferring to the Florida State football team.

Milton, who announced recently that he was planning to play his final season at another school after recovering from a catastrophic leg injury in 2018, confirmed his decision on Twitter and discussed it in an exclusive interview with ESPN.

"You see Florida State, the garnet and gold, it speaks for itself," Milton said. "The notoriety the people that have come through there, Deion Sanders, Charlie Ward, Jameis Winston, it speaks for itself. I'm extremely grateful for the opportunity. It's something I don't take for granted, especially what I've been through the past two years. It's a very special opportunity, and I feel like we can get that thing turned around in the near future."

