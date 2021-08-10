Former UM coach Shannon finds right 'fit' with Norvell, Florida State

Though he admits it was "unique" putting on a Florida State logo for the first time, Randy Shannon is not as new to the FSU campus as one might imagine.

Yes, he was a star linebacker at rival Miami in the mid- to late-1980s. Yes, he was an assistant coach there for more than a decade before going on to be the Hurricanes' head coach from 2007-10. Yes, he is one of the most recognizable names in that program's history.

But long before he joined the Florida State coaching staff in April as a senior defensive analyst, Shannon was one of a group of Miami players who would actually come up to Tallahassee and hang out with FSU's players in the spring and summer.

"You know what's amazing?" Shannon said. "We played against each other, but in the offseason, we always used to come up here and hang out with Florida State. And Florida State -- Odell [Haggins] and all them guys -- used to come to Miami and hang out. ...

"We had some wars, but off the field, we were like brothers. That was the one thing that was unique about Miami and Florida State when we played back in the day."

