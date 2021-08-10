Former UM coach Shannon finds right 'fit' with Norvell, Florida State
Though he admits it was "unique" putting on a Florida State logo for the first time, Randy Shannon is not as new to the FSU campus as one might imagine.
Yes, he was a star linebacker at rival Miami in the mid- to late-1980s. Yes, he was an assistant coach there for more than a decade before going on to be the Hurricanes' head coach from 2007-10. Yes, he is one of the most recognizable names in that program's history.
But long before he joined the Florida State coaching staff in April as a senior defensive analyst, Shannon was one of a group of Miami players who would actually come up to Tallahassee and hang out with FSU's players in the spring and summer.
"You know what's amazing?" Shannon said. "We played against each other, but in the offseason, we always used to come up here and hang out with Florida State. And Florida State -- Odell [Haggins] and all them guys -- used to come to Miami and hang out. ...
"We had some wars, but off the field, we were like brothers. That was the one thing that was unique about Miami and Florida State when we played back in the day."
Haggins, who starred on FSU's defensive line at the same time Shannon was at Miami, shared the same exact response when asked about those old days of the rivalry and his relationship with Shannon.
"When the game started, we'd try to kill each other," Haggins said with a laugh, but he added that when the Seminoles' players would host barbecues or parties, they would invite the Miami players to come up. And the Hurricanes would reciprocate.
"It's a lot of respect," Haggins said. "Coach Shannon and I played against each other in college. We coached against each other, recruited against each other. But it's always been the utmost respect for him."
Now, all these years later, they are working side by side.
Second-year FSU head coach Mike Norvell made a number of important offseason hires, but none might have generated more attention than the addition of Shannon. The coaching veteran not only enjoyed a great career in different positions at UM, but he's worked in the NFL and been a defensive coordinator at three state schools (Miami, Florida and UCF).
Norvell said he had heard many great things about Shannon throughout the years, but he was even more impressed when they started talking about the possibility of him joining the Seminoles.
"He just brings such a great perspective," Norvell said. "For our coaches, my relationship with him, we got who I believed we were getting. ... We got the right guy. He has been incredible for our staff."
