LOS ANGELES – Trent Forrest sees everything.

On the court, his vision seems almost panoramic. The Florida State sophomore not only sees what’s in front of him, but also what’s on the periphery.

And everything on the periphery of the periphery.

It’s a large part of what makes him such an effective point guard.

“He’s always aware of what’s going on -- he sees the whole floor,” teammate M.J. Walker said. “It’s fun playing with him, because he’s got you and he’ll look for you.”

But Forrest’s vision extends far beyond his playmaking ability. He also is always watching his teammates and coaches off the court. Seeking ways to help them or complement them.

“I do a lot of observing,” Forrest said on Friday, one day before his Florida State Seminoles would take on Michigan in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament.

Observing, yes. Speaking, not so much.

Although his mother is a pastor back home in Chipley, Fla., and he has tremendous leadership qualities, it’s not necessarily in Forrest’s nature to delivery fiery speeches or try to motivate with his words.

He typically leaves that to fellow point guard C.J. Walker, with whom he shares minutes and primary ball-handling duties.

That’s why teammates, coaches and others around the program were so moved by what they saw from Forrest after one particularly painful loss this season.

Head coach Leonard Hamilton had just wrapped up his post-game comments to the team, and everyone in the locker room was beginning to disperse. Hamilton was leaving to speak with the media. Players were headed to the showers. The assistant coaches would commiserate about what had gone wrong on the court.

Then Walker stopped everyone in their tracks.

With tears filling his eyes and his voice rattling with anger, the sophomore point guard told everyone in the room that things needed to change. That what just happened on the court was not acceptable.

“It was powerful,” FSU assistant coach Charlton Young said. “He called guys out and said, ‘We’ve got to buy in. We’ve got to play for each other. And we’re not doing that. And if we don’t do it, then we’re not going to be successful.’”

The Seminoles were having a solid season at the time. They were hovering around .500 in ACC play, and they were projected to make the NCAA Tournament for a second consecutive year.

But Forrest could see the breakdowns on defense. He could see the sometimes-selfish plays on offense. And he knew his team was capable of so much more.

During the past two weeks, the rest of the college basketball world has gained a greater appreciation for that vision.

After knocking off three higher-ranked teams in the NCAA Tournament, Forrest and the Seminoles are one of only eight teams remaining. If they can knock off Michigan in tonight’s NCAA West Regional final (8:49 p.m. ET, TBS), they will advance to the Final Four for only the second time in school history.

And while Forrest will not be in the starting lineup -- he typically enters after observing for the first couple of minutes – he likely will play a pivotal role in determining the Seminoles’ chances for success.

In three NCAA Tournament games, Forrest is averaging 9.7 points, 5.7 assists, 5.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists. He has committed just four turnovers while assisting on 17 baskets.

And while he only scored seven points in the Seminoles’ Sweet 16 victory over Gonzaga, his fingerprints were all over that win. He played exceptional defense, tied for the team high with six rebounds, delivered a team-high six assists (with one turnover), and was a steadying force every time the Zags began to make a run.

“He has a tremendous IQ,” Young said. “He’s just a calming presence on our team.”

For the season, the 6-foot-5 Forrest leads the 'Noles with 4.1 assists per game, he leads the team with 52 steals, and he ranks second with 4.9 rebounds per game. His scoring average ranks fifth at 7.9, but teammates and coaches say that’s only because he usually is focused more on setting his teammates up to score.

“We’ve had to really push him to be more aggressive to score the ball,” Young said. “It’s really not his natural personality. He wants to make sure everybody else gets theirs first, and then he gets his. That’s how the great point guards are. He’s developing into that more and more.

“He’s got a chance to a really special point guard.”

Teammates and coaches are not surprised that Forrest is playing his best basketball late in the season. They say he was competing at an incredibly high level this summer before being sidelined for a month with a hyperextended knee and a bone bruise.

Although he has played in all but one game, it wasn’t until the second half of the season that Forrest began to feel confident in his knee again. And as usual, his timing was impeccable.

In some of FSU’s most important games, he has been at his best.

After the ‘Noles dropped back-to-back games to Virginia and Notre Dame and fell one game below .500 in conference play, Forrest led them to an 81-79 win over No. 11 Clemson. He finished that game with 13 points, a team-high eight rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocked shots.

Then after FSU fell on the road at N.C. State and Clemson and desperately needed a win in the regular-season finale against Boston College to preserve its NCAA Tournament hopes, Forrest delivered his best game of the year. He recorded a double-double (21 points and 10 rebounds), while also dishing out five assists, recording three steals and blocking a shot.

“We had to have it," Young said, "and he was there."

But Forrest, his teammates and coaches are quick to point out that he has no desire to be a one-man show. He instead prefers to see where the Seminoles need a spark and then fill that role.

Assistant coach Dennis Gates said that's part of what makes Forrest's point guard partnership with C.J. Walker so effective. Where Walker is more fiery and a risk-taker, Forrest is generally calmer and has the ability to create for teammates.

Walker is a better perimeter shooter, while Forrest is a better finisher at the basket.

“They’re two totally different players,” Gates said. “And they complement each other very well.”

Added Young: “The combination of those two has been really good for our team. Those guys are winners in every aspect of the word.”

