Box Score: FSU 8, Louisville 7

Junior Jonathan Foster hit a pinch hit, walk-off, two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to lead Florida State (22-6, 7-4 ACC) past Louisville (18-8, 4-7) Friday night at Dick Howser Stadium, 8-7. It was Foster’s second home run of the season and his first at-bat of the night.

“Jonathan has been a guy I’ve liked since day one,” head coach Mike Martin said. “He hasn’t gotten much of a chance to show what he can do … and that’s not always easy. He takes the kind of swing that 'Meat' (assistant coach Mike Martin Jr.) likes and certainly I like it also. Just makes solid contact and I’m proud that he’s a Seminole.”

“That was a great feeling,” Foster said of his walk-off home run. “I was hoping I had enough on it. I got it good, but it feels great. I’m thankful for Coach for letting me pinch-hit and have that opportunity.”

Shortstop Mike Salvatore hit his first home run of the year in the third inning, a grand slam off starter Shay Smiddy, and Rhett Aplin added a two-run single in the bottom of the sixth. Conor Grady (3-0) earned the win, allowing a run on two hits over the final 1.2 innings.

Salvatore is hitting 11-for-25 over his current seven-game hitting streak, with nine runs scored and nine RBI.

“He showed that kind of power in practice the other day, when the wind was blowing out,” Martin said of Salvatore. “First thing I said was, ‘You’re not a home run hitter.’ Do the little things. He hit four out the other day and I had not seen him hit one out before then. He got two more hits tonight and the second was what he does best, hit the ball up the middle.”

Starting pitcher Drew Parrish allowed three runs in four innings but walked a career-high six batters. Jonah Scolaro threw 3.1 innings before exiting in Louisville’s three-run eighth inning, giving way to Grady.

Louisville struck first in the third inning when Justin Lavey doubled off the right field fence and Tyler Fitzgerald singled to put runners on the corners. Josh Stowers hit his third sacrifice fly of the season for a 1-0 Cardinals lead.

Parrish walked the next three batters to score another Louisville run before an inning-ending groundout.

FSU has trailed in each of the past seven games, all against Top 30 teams, but rallied to win five of them.