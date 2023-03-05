Via FSU sports information:

A combined no-hitter and a six-run first inning led the fifth-ranked Florida State softball team (20-3) to its 20th win of the season in a 9-1 victory in five innings over Georgia Southern (10-10) on Sunday.

Kaley Mudge led off the bottom of the first with her third triple of the year to get the Seminoles started. After Jahni Kerr drew a walk and stole second, Kalei Harding drove Mudge home to get the Noles on the board.

Devyn Flaherty continued her successful weekend with a double to bring Kerr home to extend the lead to two. Mack Leonard added another run for the Seminoles with a single, and Krystina Hartley hit a triple with the bases loaded to put the Seminoles up 6-0 at the end of the first.

After a scoreless second inning, the Seminoles added another run when Hartley stole second, but the throw was wild and allowed Harding to score from third.

In the fifth inning, Leonard drew a leadoff walk, and Josie Muffley brought her home on a triple. Mudge ended the game with a sacrifice fly to bring Muffley home to end the game in five innings.

Four Seminoles (Leonard, Allison Royalty, Madi Balk, Kat Sandercock) combined to throw the Noles' first no-hitter since May 20, 2022, when Danielle Watson threw a no-hitter against Howard. Sunday was the 32nd time that the Noles have thrown a no-hitter under coach Lonni Alameda.

Sandercock was credited with her seventh win of the season and is now sixth all-time in FSU history with 86 career wins.



