It'll be at least another week until Hykeem Williams makes his 2024 debut.

An FSU spokesperson shared with the Osceola Monday afternoon that the sophomore wide receiver will again be sidelined when the 10th-ranked Seminoles (0-1, 0-1 in ACC) host their first home game of the season Monday night vs. Boston College at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.

Additionally, three more FSU players will miss the game in offensive tackle Jeremiah Byers and linebackers Omar Graham Jr. and Shawn Murphy.

FSU head coach Mike Norvell said in his press conference to kick off BC week that Williams was progressing and he was hopeful he would be able to play against Boston College. However, the former five-star recruit will have to wait at least two more weeks (FSU has a bye this upcoming weekend) to make his sophomore debut.

Murphy, who transferred in from Alabama this offseason, also missed the Georgia Tech game due to injury. Norvell said he anticipates him being back available in the next few weeks.

Byers was moved up to the starting right tackle spot on the FSU depth chart this week after he was a co-starter on the GT week depth chart but started the game and played the majority of the snaps at RT. Redshirt senior Robert Scott, who played sparingly off the bench vs. GT, is likely to be his replacement as Byers' backup on the depth chart. Jaylen Early, listed as the third-string right tackle, may move up to be the backup.

Graham started the GT game as well, playing on 35 of the FSU defense's 52 snaps in the loss and was maligned for his performance. Auburn transfer Cam Riley or Blake Nichelson are his likely replacements in the starting lineup as they are listed as co-starters on the depth chart opposite DJ Lundy. Justin Cryer, who didn't play vs. GT, is likely to be FSU's fourth linebacker in the two-deep rotation.

Pregame/live updates of FSU's home opener vs. BC