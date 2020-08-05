Florida State has already put together a very strong list of 2021 commitments at defensive back, and the Seminoles now are pushing for a strong start to 2022. One of the top targets at that position undoubtedly will be Thomas, who already holds an FSU offer.

"Today was really good," Thomas said of visit with Makaneole, 2022 OL Austin Firestone, 2021 WR Erik Williams and others. "We have just been touring the campus, seeing different things with the campus. It's really nice, but I've been over here before. I've seen a lot of FSU before, since I've been here several times. I just wanted to get back over here again, and possibly talk with the coaches over the phone again."

As one might expect, Thomas communicates most frequently with FSU defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson. Not only would he be Thomas' position coach, but Woodson also recruits the panhandle area, which includes Niceville, for the Seminoles' staff.

"Coach Woodson is the main guy," Thomas said. "He just wants me to keep getting bigger, stronger, and he likes where I'm at with my game. I don't know the exact position they like me at. I would probably say corner. I'll play anything on the defensive side. Doesn't matter to me."