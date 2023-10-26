Perich, who is 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds, is currently committed to Minnesota and has been since this April. However, he is intrigued by the Seminoles' offer, and Perich could make an official visit to FSU after he wraps his high school season.

"I want to check them out," said Perich after getting the offer from FSU linebackers coach Randy Shannon. "Obviously, they are getting back to what they have been and being able to get offered by them, it was really cool."

Perich plays both offense and defense for his high school, but the Seminoles already knows how they would use the three-sport athlete should he end up in Tallahassee next fall.

"They want to play me at their Stud position, a hybrid linebacker and safety," said Perich.

He also spoke about the potential for an official visit and the possibility of playing his college football halfway across the country.

"Yeah, probably after the season," answered Perich when asked about an official visit. "I am thinking about it."

And when asked about the distance between his hometown and Tallahassee?

"Yeah, I don't care about distance," said Perich.