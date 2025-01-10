Four-star 2025 DE Zahir Mathis set to visit FSU this weekend

Florida State is expected to host one of the top defensive end prospects in the country this weekend in 2025 four-star prospect Zahir Mathis. The former Ohio State commit is ranked as the 55th-best overall prospect in his recruiting class by Rivals. He is also ranked as the 4th-best defensive end prospect in the country.

“It’s pretty good for me,” Mathis told Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney last week. “Florida State is really good for me because they reached out to me before I committed to Ohio (State). They fell back after the commitment but once I de-committed they were on top of it and we had a good base right now.”

The Under Armour All-American is set to visit UCLA and Michigan after his official visit to FSU. Mathis is still considering Ohio State, where he was committed to for almost a year before re-opening his recruitment this past November.

Offensive lineman Chavez Thompson from Cocoa (Fla.) High is also expected to be on campus for an official visit this weekend. He is currently committed to FIU. Thompson was offered by new FSU offensive line coach Herb Hand when he was the offensive line coach at UCF. His list of offers also includes FAU, Indiana, Georgia State and Iowa State.