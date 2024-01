Four-star offensive line prospect Mario Nash and the FSU football program have been spending a lot of time together of late. Nash, the four-star offensive tackle from Kemper County (Miss.) High, was on FSU's campus on Jan. 20 and then received an in-school visit from Seminoles offensive coordinator / offensive line coach Alex Atkins on Jan. 24.

Nash spent time with Atkins and FSU coach Mike Norvell on his unofficial visit to Tallahassee a week and half ago. "He spoke to me about being the best version of me I can be," said Nash when asked what his conversation with Norvell was about. "He told me about the challenges it was going to take on and off the field if I was going to be there. He told me I was the kind of person they want at FSU. He said that I would dislike him at times because he would push me to be my best."



The rising senior said FSU's offensive line coach had a similar message during their time together during Atkins' in-school visit. "It went great," Nash said of Atkins' visit. "Coach Atkins always challenges me and makes me think. I always like being around coach. He told me to just continue to build mentally and focus on the small things."

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JIGFwcHJlY2lhdGUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9Db2FjaEFBdGtpbnM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoQUF0 a2luczwvYT4gZm9yIHRha2luZyB0aGUgdGltZSB0byBjb21lIGJ5IGFuZCB2 aXNpdCB3aXRoIG1lIHRvZGF5ISBJZiB5b3UgYXJlIGEgTm9sZXMgZmFuLCBy ZXR3ZWV0IGFuZCBzaG93IHNvbWUgbG92ZSEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0NsaW1iP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jQ2xpbWI8L2E+8J+NoiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vcEVxTEtPY3daNyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3BFcUxLT2N3Wjc8 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWFyaW8gTmFzaCBKciDirZDvuI8gKEBCaWdOYXNo Xzc3KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JpZ05hc2hfNzcv c3RhdHVzLzE3NTAyOTQ0MjM4MzE3MzY2ODI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+SmFudWFyeSAyNCwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQg YXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdl dHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==