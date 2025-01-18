Four-star 2026 DE Trenton Henderson recaps FSU visit, talks early leaders

And from the sounds of things the Seminoles sit in a good spot with Henderson with less than year to go before he makes his decision on which school he will attend and play college football.

FSU held its first junior day of the new year on Saturday afternoon. There were more than a handful of four-star prospects on campus to visit with the Seminoles, but one of the biggest names to spend the day in Tallahassee was four-star defensive end Trenton Henderson from Pensacola (Fla.) Catholic High.

"My visit today was great, I really enjoyed it getting back here," said Henderson of his trip to Tallahassee, which included spending time with the FSU including defensive line coach Terrance Knighton.

"I think this was my third time meeting coach Knighton," continued Henderson. "I like coach Knighton a lot. He's kind of like my dad; they have the same personality. So it's just like another father figure to me."

Henderson also spoke about why FSU is one of the schools that stands out to him at this point in his recruiting process.

"Just how real they are and just make it always feel like family and how they make me feel like a top priority every time I come here."

He also spoke about how he would likely play outside linebacker for FSU if he ended up a Seminole in 2026.

"With their new system, they want me playing JACK a lot," said Henderson. "That's what I want to play in college.

Henderson has an impressive list of offers and spoke about what will be the deciding factors in choosing a college home.

"Just a place that can develop me and a place that feels like home for me," continued Henderson.

Henderson says the two schools that stick out most to him right now are Florida State and Auburn, which he will visit next weekend. He said there will be other schools he will visit outside of the aforementioned programs. He also said he would like to visit FSU again this spring, but he would definitely be back for the Seminoles' 2025 season opener vs. Alabama.