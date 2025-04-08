Four-star 2026 OL Zykie Helton updates recruiting process after FSU visit

Four-star offensive lineman Zykie Helton was one of the more highly sought after prospects on campus this past Saturday to watch FSU's second scrimmage of the spring practice period. The Osceola caught up with Helton after his visit to get an update on his recruitment.

Helton on what he thought of FSU's scrimmage on Saturday: "I thought it was really good, high intensity, I saw a lot of young guys get a lot of reps early on."

Helton on what his contact has been like with FSU: "It's really been good. They want me at center, they want me to come play center here."

Helton on his relationship with FSU offensive line coach Herb Hand: "I am getting a good feel of him. He came to my school, we had an hour-long talk, it was really good. I really feel good about it, that is why I am up here today."

Helton on what other schools he is heavily involved with: "I can say UGA, Bama and Florida."

Helton on why FSU is among the final five schools he is considering: "Coach Norvell, man, high energy, texts randomly. When you expect him to text, he is not going to text. But when you're not, he will text. Random phone calls, that's love."

Helton also told the Osceola that the next time he would be back to Florida State would be for his official visit on June 13.

