Four-star 2026 QB Dia Bell 'excited' by Florida State offer
Florida State extended an offer to four-star 2026 quarterback Dia Bell on Wednesday. Bell is from Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage High and is ranked as the second-best dual threat quarterback in his class.
He is rated as the 42nd-best overall prospect in the country and seventh-best overall prospect in the state of Florida.
"I was very excited to be offered by a program like FSU," Bell told the Osceola via text. "Coach Norvell and his staff have brought the Noles back into the National Championship conversation. I think that as a QB, seeing a player like Jordan Travis have the success that he did in the FSU offense is exciting. I think my skillset is kind of like that. I can play on schedule and on time, but I can create outside of structure as well."
Bell also holds offers from Auburn, Colorado, Florida, Georgia Tech, LSU, Miami, Ole Miss, Ohio State, Oregon, Tennessee and Texas just to name a few.
As a sophomore this past season Bell threw for 1,929 yards, 20 touchdowns and 4 interceptions while completing 64-percent of his passes. He also ran for 86 yards on 48 carries.
