Florida State extended an offer to four-star 2026 quarterback Dia Bell on Wednesday. Bell is from Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage High and is ranked as the second-best dual threat quarterback in his class. He is rated as the 42nd-best overall prospect in the country and seventh-best overall prospect in the state of Florida.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5FeHRyZW1lbHkgYmxlc3NlZCBhbmQgdGhhbmtmdWwgdG8gcmVjZWl2 ZSBhbiBvZmZlciBmcm9tIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v RlNVRm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEZTVUZvb3RiYWxs PC9hPiAg8J+NoiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0 YWcvR29Ob2xlcz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ I0dvTm9sZXM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFz aHRhZy9Ob2xlRmFtaWx5P3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij4jTm9sZUZhbWlseTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0FHVEc/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPiNBR1RHPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0NvYWNoX05vcnZlbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoX05v cnZlbGw8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hf VG9rYXJ6UUI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoX1Rva2FyelFC PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vRFZjSTl0a3F6SyI+cGljLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL0RWY0k5dGtxeks8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRGlhIEJlbGwg MjAyNiBRQiAoQERpYUJlbGwzUUIxKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0RpYUJlbGwzUUIxL3N0YXR1cy8xNzkzMjkxMDgwNjAwODUwNjkx P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1heSAyMiwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Advertisement

"I was very excited to be offered by a program like FSU," Bell told the Osceola via text. "Coach Norvell and his staff have brought the Noles back into the National Championship conversation. I think that as a QB, seeing a player like Jordan Travis have the success that he did in the FSU offense is exciting. I think my skillset is kind of like that. I can play on schedule and on time, but I can create outside of structure as well."

Bell also holds offers from Auburn, Colorado, Florida, Georgia Tech, LSU, Miami, Ole Miss, Ohio State, Oregon, Tennessee and Texas just to name a few.

