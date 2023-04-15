The recruiting trail continues to be scorching hot for Florida State this spring.

Coming less than a day after 2024 FSU commits Luke Kromenhoek and Kameron Davis both shut down their recruitment, four-star athlete BJ Gibson announced his commitment after FSU's Spring Showcase on Saturday.

Previously committed to Tennessee to play baseball, the Wilcox County High (Ga.) product wanted to find a home that would allow him to play football and baseball.

Gibson is the second athlete this week to commit to FSU, as he joins Miami Central WR Lawayne McCoy, who committed on Thursday. Both prospects have impressive tape on both sides of the ball. But whereas McCoy will likely play receiver, Gibson charts as a defensive back.

After committing, Gibson ran into fellow 2024 FSU WR commit Camdon Frier. After an exchange of words, the two embraced and shook hands, visibly excited, as they had been teammates before and will be once again.

As spring practices conclude, Gibson's commitment will provide a wave of momentum as FSU coaches and assistants go back out on the recruiting trail.