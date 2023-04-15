The recruiting trail continues to be scorching hot for Florida State this spring.

Coming less than a day after 2024 FSU commits Luke Kromenhoek and Kameron Davis both shut down their recruitment, four-star athlete BJ Gibson announced his commitment after FSU's Spring Showcase on Saturday.

"I knew this has been home since the start of the recruiting process," Gibson said. "Today just put the icing on the cake... at the start of the week I really wanted to tone in on where I wanted to go. There is no need to waste time anymore. Get to business and let it be known."

Previously committed to Tennessee to play baseball, the Wilcox County High (Ga.) product wanted to find a home that would allow him to play football and baseball. Gibson also earned a scholarship to play baseball at Florida State and had a conversation with Head baseball Coach Link Jarrett.

"He was pumped - him and coach Rich Wallace (recruiting coordinator)," Gibson said. "They told me from the get-go that I can come here and play baseball even if I don't play football... I wanted to go somewhere where football and baseball both take me seriously. I feel like I'm pretty elite at both sports."

Gibson is the second athlete this week to commit to FSU, as he joins Miami Central WR Lawayne McCoy, who committed on Thursday. Both prospects have impressive tape on both sides of the ball. But whereas McCoy will likely play receiver, Gibson charts as a defensive back.

After a photo shoot earlier on Saturday, Gibson had a meeting with FSU Head Coach Mike Norvell and told him that he was committing. In typical Norvell fashion, he yelled and jumped around the room.

"It made me feel at peace," Gibson said on the meeting with Norvell. "To understand and know that he is excited for me to be here and come here. That really makes me feel great about my decision."

After committing, Gibson ran into fellow 2024 FSU WR commit Camdon Frier. After an exchange of words, the two embraced and shook hands, visibly excited, as they had been teammates before on a travel baseball team and now get to be teammates on the football field.

As spring practices conclude, Gibson's commitment will provide a wave of momentum as FSU coaches and assistants go back out on the recruiting trail.