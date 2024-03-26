"Just stepping on this campus, I have been here four times, get familiar with all the coaches - Coach Surtain, Coach Norvell, Coach Fuller," began Golden about what stood out about this latest visit. "You know they are good people to be around. I just took it all in, right now just enjoying it, enjoying the process."

Four-star defensive back prospect Dallas Golden was back on the Florida State's campus this past weekend. Golden, from Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep is capable of playing on both sides of the ball in college but is being recruited by the Seminoles as a cornerback. And while he enjoyed his visit on Saturday, it is hard to get a clear picture of just where Florida State stands with the versatile athlete.

"It's a blessing to get to see the traditions they have at the school, to get to hang around and see how they do things at Florida State," said Golden of seeing Verse and Robinson's All-American Brick Ceremony.

The rising senior said it was special to be on-campus during Legacy Weekend where he got to meet and interact with former players like Corey Fuller, who is on staff, Jammie Robinson, Jared Verse and others.

Golden also enjoyed watching FSU practice and seeing Mike Norvell's energy on the field.

"Practice is fun to watch," explained Golden. "I am a football guy, so I love to watch football."

"You know, you see it on video, you see it on camera and everything," said Golden of seeing Norvell's coaching style. "It was very surreal to see it in person."

And what was Norvell's message to the rising senior?

"He is just going to develop me to be a better person, better for the future, better football player, better all around, the best I can be on and off the field," said Golden.

Golden also spoke about his thoughts on Surtain.

"He is a great person, great guy, I've been around for a year and a half now, so he is a great person to be around, treats me like family," said Golden.

And although he enjoyed his visit it was hard to get a sense of just where FSU fits with the future college defensive back.

"I am still trying to figure that out right now," began Golden when asked about where the Seminoles stand in his recruitment. "I haven't released any top schools yet, I love Florida State though."

Golden says he does plan to be back on-campus for an official visit later this year. Other schools he mentioned being involved with where Notre Dame, Georgia and Clemson. He also says he currently doesn't have a timeline for making a decision but said it could come tomorrow or months from now.

He did talk about what stands out to him about FSU.

"It's the culture, the traditions they have at this school, the way the treat me like a family here."