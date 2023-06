Florida State will host four-star safety/linebacker prospect Michael Boganowski from Junction City (Kan.) on a multi-day visit to Tallahassee.

Boganowski, who is 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds, is schedule to arrive in Tallahassee on Monday with his visit concluding on Wednesday or Thursday.

He has offers from and has already taken official visits to Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma and Stanford.