Four-star ATH Trey Brown is looking forward to FSU Legacy weekend visit
Four-star class of 2025 ATH Vernell "Trey" Brown will be one the many top targets on FSU's campus for the Seminoles' Legacy Weekend recruiting event that head coach Mike Norvell and his staff will host on Saturday. This will be Brown's second unofficial visit to FSU this year. He was on-campus on Jan. 20 for one of FSU's three Junior Day events held at the beginning of the year.
"Florida State is one of the top schools on my list," began Brown when asked why he was making a return trip to Tallahassee. "So going back there is important so I can continue to learn more about their program."
He is also excited to meet some of FSU's former stars who might be on-campus this weekend. While it isn't know which former Seminoles will be on-campus, last year's Legacy weekend brought visits from Jameis Winston and Jermaine Johnson.
"As far as Legacy weekend, I’m excited to meet some of the greats that have come through FSU," said Brown.
Brown also says one of the reasons that FSU is among his favorite has been the steady message from head coach Mike Norvell.
"He’s been consistent in telling me that he really wants to coach me and help develop me as a player and person," said Brown when asked about FSU's head coach.
Earlier this month Brown was invited to play in the Adidas All-American Bowl.
Besides his unofficial visit to FSU earlier this year, Brown has also visited Georgia and UCF and is scheduled to be on Ohio State's campus on Tuesday with visits to Miami and Florida scheduled for after his visit to Tallahassee this weekend.
Brown also released a list of his top schools earlier this month which includes FSU, Georgia, UCF, Florida, Miami, Clemson, Ohio State, Stanford, Alabama, Louisville and Tennessee for the rising senior's signature in December.
Follow The Osceola on Facebook
Follow The Osceola on Twitter
Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Spotify