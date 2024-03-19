Four-star class of 2025 ATH Vernell "Trey" Brown will be one the many top targets on FSU's campus for the Seminoles' Legacy Weekend recruiting event that head coach Mike Norvell and his staff will host on Saturday. This will be Brown's second unofficial visit to FSU this year. He was on-campus on Jan. 20 for one of FSU's three Junior Day events held at the beginning of the year.

Advertisement

"Florida State is one of the top schools on my list," began Brown when asked why he was making a return trip to Tallahassee. "So going back there is important so I can continue to learn more about their program." He is also excited to meet some of FSU's former stars who might be on-campus this weekend. While it isn't know which former Seminoles will be on-campus, last year's Legacy weekend brought visits from Jameis Winston and Jermaine Johnson. "As far as Legacy weekend, I’m excited to meet some of the greats that have come through FSU," said Brown.