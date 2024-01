Four-star 2025 cornerback prospect Jett White has set an official visit date with FSU. White, who is 6-foot-2 and 170 pounds, did so after receiving an in-school visit from Florida State head coach Mike Norvell and linebackers coach Randy Shannon on Thursday at Miami (Fla.) Edison High.

White, who is ranked as the 29th-best CB in the country for 2025, committed to Maryland earlier this month. His list of offers includes Auburn, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Miami, Ole Miss and Notre Dame among others.