In between the dead period in much of February and the ban the NCAA put on visits in March, Kamari Lassiter was able to squeeze in five visits this year. The four-star cornerback out of Tuscaloosa (Ala.) American Christian Academy tripped to Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State and Ole Miss.

He was planning to visit Georgia, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Kentucky, Ohio State and Oklahoma, but with no visits possible at least through the end of May, Lassiter is just handling recruiting over the phone.

"I have just been handling school online first, then working on recruiting when I can," said Lassiter. "It has been kind of crazy. I am big on academics, so I handle that first, then I talk to coaches. It has really been non-stop with coaches. At least 10 schools contact me every day, so it is a lot, but I think I am handling it all pretty good."

Some of the schools showing high interest right now are Auburn, Georgia Tech, Louisville and Tennessee.

The 6-foot, 175 pound defender is still taking the process slow, and maybe even slower due to the virus cutting off the face-to-face contact.

"I am still 100% open to all schools. I have 19 offers and I am still looking at them all the same. With all that it is going on, I would say it has pushed things back for me.

"I am a very visual person, so not being able to take visits has definitely effected me and my recruiting. I want to see a campus, I want to see coaches and I love the interaction that comes with visits. With that being big for me, until I can get back out, things are probably going to stay the same."

Of course the in-state schools are programs Lassiter is familiar with, and Alabama and Auburn have both made strong impressions.

"I have visited both schools and I like them both. With Auburn, they have a great combination of football and academic performance. You can get the best of both there. I have been talking to coach McGriff and coach Malzahn a lot too, and I like them both.

"I have been in contact with Alabama too. Coach Kelly and coach Sarkisian are my guys there. I have been there three or four times, and I love how they work there. They have talent after talent come though, they always compete for championships and Alabama is a great program."

A couple of out-of-state schools in the Sunshine State grabbed his attention when he saw them for the first time.

"I visited Florida and Florida State back-to-back days and I liked both visits," said Lassiter. "Since the new coaches started at Florida State, they have really come on strong. It is like one big family at Florida State and I see the coaches there really wanting to change the culture. They showed me a lot.

"I see Florida as a top 10 program and they check a lot of boxes for athletics and academics. I take pride in my academics, and Florida showed me a lot there.

"I like both the schools and I want to visit them again."

Lassiter's recruitment is somewhat on hold for the time being. With him being about face-to-face contact and wanting to see things in person, he doesn't plan to start shaping a list of favorites until he can get back out on the road.