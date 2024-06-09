However, he has been on the Seminoles' radar since he was a sophomore. And after his official visit to FSU, the program's stock seems to be on the rise with the Pensacola (Fla.) Escambia High product.

"It's been lit," began Clardy after he wrapped his visit on Sunday. "You know, getting to meet the players, getting to meet the rest of the coaching staff. It's like a family around here and that's what I'm big on."

He also talked about what he wanted to learn during his two-day trip to Tallahassee.

"Really, I already felt like I was one of the top priorities on their board, just getting to Norvell again, talking to Coach (Pat) Surtain, talking to Coach (Greg) Moss, all those guys and them just really letting me know that I'm a top priority on their board, that's really what I was looking for."

"Being around Coach Surtain and Coach Moss, those guys just let me know how good I am, how good of a player I am, how good they can develop me on and off the field," said Clardy. "So it was just good hanging around those guys."

Clardy also spoken about what stood out about the visit.

"What really stood out was like really having seen the players just bond," said Clardy. "It's a family, like, it feels like a big family, that's what I want to be a part of."

He also spent time with current FSU players Darius Washington and Jabril Rawls, who are also from Pensacola.

"They let me know that it's real here, it's not the hype, what everybody makes it seem like, it's real," continued Clardy. "So just hanging around those guys, I feel this the same way."