Matthews wanted to spend more time around coach Mike Norvell and defensive back coach Pat Surtain. He also wanted his family to get a feel for both coaches and the program. It is safe to say after speaking with the talented underclassmen that both he and his parents left Tallahassee with positive vibes about the program.

Last week four-star 2026 cornerback prospect Samari Matthews made the trek to Tallahassee with his family from Cornelius, N.C., to spend a couple of days around the Florida State football program. Matthews participated in the Seminoles' Elite Camp and took in an FSU practice while on his unofficial visit.

"It was a good environment," said Matthews of FSU's practice. "Definitely enjoyed staying the weekend ... Definitely a good environment seeing Coach Norvell coaching in action and watching the players, pretty much connecting with each other, it's definitely a home atmosphere here."

He also spoke about what he liked about the coaching style of Norvell and Surtain.

"They're definitely legit coaches and they are definitely people I can connect with easy," Matthews said. "And definitely people I can feel like I have a great relationship with, but coming back up here and talking, it's definitely a good time."

Matthews also talked about why he decided to take his last unofficial visit of the summer to FSU.

"I came here my freshman year, and I just felt like giving them another shot," said Matthews. "I love it here and my parents haven't seen it. This is the first time my family got to interact with them and hang around them a little bit, so I felt like it was important for them."

And by all accounts it was a successful trip for Matthews' family.

"They loved it," said Matthews. "I am pretty sure when we get in the car, they are going to tell me how much they love it and all. They want to come back."