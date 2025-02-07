Four-star center Zykie Helton sets official visit with FSU, two others

Florida State continues to load up its official visit calendar in what will be a very busy June for Mike Norvell and his staff. On Friday, four-star center Zykie Helton announced that he will take an official visit to FSU on the weekend of June 13.

Helton has also scheduled official visits to Georgia (May 30) and Florida (June 6). He also plans to take official visits to Alabama and Colorado. The rising senior was offered by FSU last August and took an unofficial visit with the Seminoles last November to take in the Florida game.

Please click on the link below to view Helton's HUDL highlights.

Zykie Helton - Hudl