Four-star DB Braeden Marshall: Seminoles are 'a team on the rise'

“It went great," the Lake Mary standout said. "It felt like family the way they were treating me. I had a great talk with Coach Norvell.”

He not only was impressed by the facilities and tradition, but by the way head coach Mike Norvell and his staff treated him like he was already part of the program. He also said he could see himself being part of the Seminoles' resurgence.

Four-star defensive back Braeden Marshall was one of several high-profile visitors to Florida State's campus this weekend, and the in-state product came away very impressed with what he saw.

Marshall said the Seminoles' third-year head coach hammered home the point that he sees his players as more than football players.

"He has meant a lot to me," Marshall said. "He is always talking about pushing me to my highest goal. Which is to be at the top, not only as a man but in the NFL too.”

The 5-foot-10, 178-pound cornerback also shared FSU defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson's message.

“We just talked about how he is a coach and how he coaches. What he expects out of his players," Marshall said. "The main thing is he wants us to have an attitude and effort. The things that we can control.”

FSU wide receivers coach Ron Dugans also visited Marshall in-person recently. And the talented DB said he is well aware of the Seminoles' proud tradition.

“Florida State, I know the history. They have a great history of football," Marshall said. "As a program, I feel like they are going to continue to grow, especially with the program they have now.”

“I know Coach Norvell is building something great and they have a good future.”

The chance to help turn around FSU's fortunes and bring the program back to previous levels of success is something that appeals to Marshall.

“Yeah it is, that is big for me," he said. "This is a team that is on the rise and a coach that believes they are on the rise and the players do. That means something for me.”

The four-star prospect said he plans to visit FSU again, likely in the spring or summer.